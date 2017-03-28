Toby Keith to headline Hall of Fame concert in August

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is going country again.

Toby Keith will headline the hall’s concert on inductions weekend in August. It’s the third such concert, with Tim McGraw appearing last year. In 2015, the hall rocked with Aerosmith.

The Concert for Legends will be on Sunday night, Aug. 6, one night after the inductions. Previously, the concerts were held on the night before the enshrinements.

Also, the Hall of Fame game has been switched to Thursday night, Aug. 3. Dallas will play Indianapolis to open the NFL’s preseason.

Keith, who is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, played football semi-pro football and even tried out for a USFL team. He is a Steelers fan.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news