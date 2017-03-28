Truck slams into pole in Beavercreek Township

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after his pickup truck slammed into a utility pole in Beavercreek Township.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday on U.S. 35 eastbound near Orchard Lane.

The Ohio State Patrol says the truck ran off the road and hit the pole.

The man driving was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition is unknown.

OSP says the man was wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.