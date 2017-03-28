Truck slams into pole in Beavercreek Township

By Published:
A pickup truck hit a pole in Beavercreek Township

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after his pickup truck slammed into a utility pole in Beavercreek Township.

A man was hospitalized after his pickup truck hit a pole in Beavercreek Township.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday on U.S. 35 eastbound near Orchard Lane.

The Ohio State Patrol says the truck ran off the road and hit the pole.

The man driving was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition is unknown.

OSP says the man was wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s