Innocent victim in deadly police chase was Sinclair student

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Jordan Harville, the driver accused of stealing a truck and causing a fatal crash in Harrison Township Monday, was arraigned on felony theft charges Tuesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies met with the Miami County Prosecutor’s office, Tuesday afternoon, to discuss additional charges.

Troy police initiated the pursuit after the pickup truck was seen on Interstate 75 traveling at a high rate of speed. Tipp City police and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit. The chase finally ended in Harrison Township when the stolen pickup truck collided with a car pulling out of a driveway. The victim Anthony Hufford, 28, of Englewood died at the scene.

Hufford was a former Sinclair Community College student. According to a neighbor, he wanted to pursue career in the medical field.

“It’s out of the ordinary I mean you never think when you say bye to someone that they are never going to come back, you never think that. And he is going to be very much missed,” neighbor Donna Evans said. “He was funny, very intelligent, very kind, he was just an all-around sweet, good guy, just someone you could instantly take to.”

Patrol officers chasing Harville described, on dash camera video, his erratic driving behavior as he moved in and out of traffic at speeds in excess of 85MPH while under the influence of heroin.

According to Troy PD, an administrative review of the chase will be completed.