Waiter’s act of kindness goes viral

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) A server at IHOP in Springfield, Illinois is earning social media acclaim for helping a disabled customer.

On Saturday, Keisha Dotson snapped a photo of server Joe Thomas helping the customer and shared the photo to IHOP’s Facebook page.

Thomas says he was raised to practice compassion, and was simply doing what he could for a regular customer.

“I just love helping people,” he says. “Every Saturday they’ll come in and they don’t even need menus or anything. I know exactly what they want.”