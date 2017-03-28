Warren Co. Deputy who was shot in the line of duty testifies

By Published: Updated:
Deputy Katie Barnes who was shot in the line of duty, testifies (Photo provided)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Warren County deputy who was shot while responding to a call for help testified in court for the first time Tuesday.

Deputy Katie Barnes is the first witness in the trial of Mohammed Laghaoui.

Laghaoui is accused of shooting his father, then shooting Barnes when she responded to a family dispute in the Landen area.

Barnes was emotional on the stand, telling jurors she heard shots fired and was trying to get out and survive. Barnes said once she was shot she kept wondering whether she was going to die.

She told authorities not to send in people to get her, fearing for their safety and recalled asking medics to call her mother because she didn’t want her to find out what happened on the news.

Deputy Barnes said she could not testify under oath that Laghaoui is the one who shot her because she didn’t see his face.

