West Carrollton School Board to approve new superintendent

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday to hire a new superintendent.

The Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve the contract for Dr. Andrea Townsend.

According to the meeting agenda, a motion will be made Wednesday to employ Dr. Andrea Townsend in the position of Superintendent, effective August 1, 2017, and to the position of Incoming Superintendent, effective April 1, 2017.

2 NEWS has learned Dr. Townsend is from the New Bremen Local School District in Auglaize County. Townsend was hired there in 2015.

In February, Dr. Rusty Clifford announced his resignation after 18 years in that role.

2 NEWS is working to learn the contract details. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

