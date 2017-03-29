13-year-old overdoses on heroin in Dayton, father arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton father is behind bars after his 13-year-old son reportedly overdosed on heroin.

According to a police report on the incident, the father and another man brought the teenager to a fire station on South Broadway Tuesday night. The boy was unconscious when they arrived.

Medics believe the boy was suffering from a heroin overdose. They administered overdose antidote Narcan. The boy did not respond. They took him to Miami Valley Hospital. We’re working to learn his condition.

The boy’s father was arrested on endangering children charges. He’s in Montgomery County Jail.

