2 men in custody in UDF robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several law enforcement agencies worked quickly to find suspects in a UDF robbery.

Police say two men walked into the UDF at East Siebenthaler Avenue and North Dixie Drive around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The men told workers they had a weapon and demanded money from the register. The suspects got away with cash and cigarettes.

Moments later, and less than a mile away, a Metro Parks police officer made a traffic stop on Riverside Drive and found the suspects.

The two men were taken into custody, along with two other people in the car. The two other people are being questioned about the robbery.

“This worked out exactly how we’d like to draw it up,” Dayton Police Sgt. Jeffery Spires said. “The robbery comes out and within a couple of minutes, we have possible suspects in custody, so it couldn’t have worked out any better for the police department.”

Spires credits teamwork from Dayton Police, Metro Parks Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the quick apprehension of the suspects.

He also says the workers at the UDF did everything right to avoid being hurt during the robbery.

“The individuals came in, they told the workers to get behind the counter,” Spires said. “They complied with them, did everything the individuals told them to do and that’s what we recommend.”

“Don’t try to fight these people.”

No one was hurt during the robbery.

It remains under investigation.