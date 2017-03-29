2 men in custody in UDF robbery

By Published:
Police investigate a robbery at the UDF on E. Siebenthaler Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several law enforcement agencies worked quickly to find suspects in a UDF robbery.

Police say two men walked into the UDF at East Siebenthaler Avenue and North Dixie Drive around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The men told workers they had a weapon and demanded money from the register. The suspects got away with cash and cigarettes.

Police search a suspect vehicle in a robbery at the UDF on E. Siebenthaler Ave.

Moments later, and less than a mile away, a Metro Parks police officer made a traffic stop on Riverside Drive and found the suspects.

The two men were taken into custody, along with two other people in the car. The two other people are being questioned about the robbery.

“This worked out exactly how we’d like to draw it up,” Dayton Police Sgt. Jeffery Spires said. “The robbery comes out and within a couple of minutes, we have possible suspects in custody, so it couldn’t have worked out any better for the police department.”

Spires credits teamwork from Dayton Police, Metro Parks Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the quick apprehension of the suspects.

He also says the workers at the UDF did everything right to avoid being hurt during the robbery.

“The individuals came in, they told the workers to get behind the counter,” Spires said. “They complied with them, did everything the individuals told them to do and that’s what we recommend.”

“Don’t try to fight these people.”

No one was hurt during the robbery.

It remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s