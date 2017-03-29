3 injured in Kettering house explosion

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Kettering exploded late on Tuesday night, sending three people to the hospital.

The explosion happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a house in the 400 block of Pamela Sue Drive.

There were four people inside the house when it exploded. Three were taken to Kettering Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters say one person had serious injuries, with two other people suffering minor injuries. One person was not hurt in the explosion.

There was an infant inside the house when it exploded. Firefighters did not release the child’s condition.

Firefighters say a gas leak may have caused the explosion, and they urge people to call the fire department immediately if there is the smell of gas at a house.

“If you smell gas in your home, you need to call the fire department to come and check it out,: Kettering Fire Battalion Chief Mike Miller said. “We look for leaks and we call Vectren to help take care of that as well.”

Miller says the house will not be livable after the explosion, adding that it will need to be completely rebuilt.

The explosion remains under investigation.