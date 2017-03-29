86-year-old jewel thief pleads guilty to shoplifting charge

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A notorious 86-year-old jewel thief has pleaded guilty to a felony shoplifting charge.

The charge stems from Doris Payne’s December arrest at a mall just outside Atlanta. Police said she put a $2,000 necklace in her back pocket and tried to leave a Von Maur department store.

WXIA-TV reports that Payne entered the plea Wednesday. A DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Payne to serve four months of house arrest and three years of probation. A 30-day jail sentence was reduced to time already served.

The judge also banned Payne from entering all Von Maur stores and DeKalb County shopping malls.

Payne is well known in the jewelry world. Authorities have said she’s stolen pricey jewels from stores around the world in an illicit career spanning six decades.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news