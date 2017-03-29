Lanes open again after accident blocks center of I-75 downtown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The scene is clear now, but Police and fire crews had the center lanes of I-75 blocked near First street on the northbound side during the evening commute Wednesday.

Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed traffic merging and a significant backup.

Dispatchers told 2 NEWS a two-vehicle accident happened on northbound 75 just past the US-35 exit. Dispatchers also say there were injuries involved.

The lanes opened back up around 6:00 p.m. but traffic is still slow in the area. If you can you should avoid the area.

