VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Travelers at Dayton International Airport should expect construction there this summer.

The reconstruction of the airport’s economy parking lot will begin in April. The lot will remain open during construction. The overflow parking lot will open when more spaces are needed. Both will offer a flat rate of $4.95 per day.

The airport also offers four additional options for parking.

The reconstruction of the economy parking lot is scheduled to be completed by late summer.