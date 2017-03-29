AP ranks UD basketball among the top 100 teams off all-time

(AP) — The University of Dayton is listed among the top 100 programs in college basketball history by the Associated Press.

The Flyers rank 76th in the AP’s top 100, making UD one of four programs from the state of Ohio to appear in the rankings.

The AP has been ranking the best teams in college basketball since January 1949. Over 68 years and more than 1,100 polls, a total of 200 schools have been ranked and 59 of them have been ranked No. 1 (Saint Louis was the first No. 1).

To determine the all-time Top 100, the AP formula counted poll appearances (one point each) to mark consistency and No. 1 rankings (two points each) to acknowledge elite programs. Keep in mind that AP doesn’t release a poll after the NCAA Tournament, so eventual national champions are not factored into these rankings. Instead, this lists focuses more on those programs that consistently appear in the poll and/or at the top during the regular seasons.

The poll started with 20 teams ranked each week until it was reduced to just the Top 10 midway through the 1960-1961 season. It then returned to a Top 20 format for the 1968-69 season. The poll expanded to 25 teams starting with the 1989-1990 and it has remained that size since then. The first preseason poll was introduced at the start of the 1961-1962 season.

Based on the AP’s formula, Kentucky is ranked as the top team of all time, ahead of North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and Kansas.

Cincinnati is the top-rated team from Ohio, coming in 10th. Ohio State is 12th. Xavier is ranked 53rd ahead of UD at 76.

For a complete look at the AP Top 100, click here.

