Construction project to increase security at WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will close Monday for security upgrades.

The $1.3 million construction project aims to improve base security and safety. According to base officials, the plan is to install an overhead canopy with six new guard booths at Gate 19B (the National Road gate). They should protect against weather and potential security threats.

Gate 19B will be closed beginning April 3. Construction is scheduled to be completed on June 12.

During the closure, Gate 16B will be open Monday through Friday from 6-9 a.m. for incoming traffic. That’s located by Wright Brothers Memorial Park on Kaufman Ave. near Route 444.

Gate 1B, located at Springfield St., and Gate 22B, located at Col. Glenn and I-675, can also be used to enter Area B.