Drug dependent births continue to rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of babies suffering from mother’s addiction continues to soar.

New state reports show the number of mothers diagnosed with some form of drug dependence during delivery was nearly 4,000 in 2015.

Jodi Long from Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services joins Katie Ussin to discuss the issue Tuesday.,

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news