Drug task force arrests Mexican citizen in major drug bust

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Mexican citizen in the U.S. illegally is behind bars after authorities make a major drug bust.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested Manuel Hernandez after a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

Authorities say they pulled Hernandez over around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday in a Pontiac G5 with Oklahoma plates.

A police K9 picked up a scent of drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed more than 14 pounds of crystal meth hidden inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the street value of the drugs is more than $200,000.

Hernandez reportedly entered the U.S. illegally around two months ago from Juarez, Mexico. He is from Chihuahua, Mexico.

Hernandez is being held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting an appearance in federal court.