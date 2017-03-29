Elderly couple killed in Cincinnati house fire

By Published:
Crews battle a fatal house fire in Evanston near Cincinnati/WLWT

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — An elderly couple died after their house caught on fire in Cincinnati.

The fire started around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 3400 block of Wabash Avenue in Evanston.

Firefighters tell WLWT the fire was small, but heavy smoke quickly filled the house, knocking visibility to nearly zero on the second floor.

Fire crews said hoarding inside the home made it difficult to get inside.

Firefighters got a man and woman out of their bed, but the couple died from their injuries. They were pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victims names have not been released. Neighbors say the man was a World War II veteran in his 90s who was blind. The woman was reportedly in her 70s.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s