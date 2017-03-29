Elderly couple killed in Cincinnati house fire

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — An elderly couple died after their house caught on fire in Cincinnati.

The fire started around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 3400 block of Wabash Avenue in Evanston.

Firefighters tell WLWT the fire was small, but heavy smoke quickly filled the house, knocking visibility to nearly zero on the second floor.

Fire crews said hoarding inside the home made it difficult to get inside.

Firefighters got a man and woman out of their bed, but the couple died from their injuries. They were pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victims names have not been released. Neighbors say the man was a World War II veteran in his 90s who was blind. The woman was reportedly in her 70s.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.