Former Greeneview standout Bradds earns All-Star invite

PHOENIX, Arizona (WDTN) — Belmont University men’s basketball senior Evan Bradds (Jamestown, Ohio) has been selected to participate in the 2017 Reese’s College All-Star Game as part of Final Four festivities.

The game will tip at 5:30 p.m. CT at the University of Phoenix Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

For Bradds, it will be one final opportunity to represent Belmont University on the college hardwood, culminating a remarkable four years.

A two-time Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention and two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America® selection, Bradds led Belmont to 91 victories and four consecutive conference championships.

The 6-7 forward set Belmont’s NCAA Division I era career scoring record (1,921 points) and ranks fourth all-time in college basketball history in field goal percentage (.667).

He tallied 98 double figure scoring games, including 30 of his final 31 games.

Bradds, two-time All-District by the NABC and USBWA, is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and Julius Erving Award.

Coincidentally, the opposing head coach in Bradds’ final game at Belmont – Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner – will serve as Bradds’ coach in the all-star game.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game, hosted by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), annually features 20 of the top seniors in college basketball and is one of the featured events leading up to the games at the Final Four. Attendance is free for all NABC Convention registrants and guests.

Bradds joins recent Belmont University men’s basketball student-athletes to take part in Final Four weekend events (Jeff Laidig (’16), Ian Clark (’13), Mick Hedgepeth (’12), Andy Wicke (’09)).

2017 Reese’s NABC Division I All-Stars – East

Name, Position HT., WT., College/University, Hometown

Evan Bradds, F, 6-7, 205, Belmont, Jamestown, Ohio

Troy Caupain, G, 6-4, 210, Cincinnati, Midlothian, Va.

Tyler Cavanaugh, F, 6-9, 243, George Washington, Syracuse, N.Y.

J.J. Frazier, G, 5-10, 155, Georgia, Glenville, Va.

Jack Gibbs, G, 6-0, 195, Davidson, Westerville, Ohio

Tim Kempton, C, 6-10, 245, Lehigh, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Moses Kingsley, F, 6-10, 230, Arkansas, Ebuja, Nigeria

London Perrantes, G. 6-2, 197, Virginia, Los Angeles, Calif.

Reggie Upshaw, F, 6-8, 228, Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Steve Vasturia, G, 6-6, 212, Notre Dame, Medford, N.J.

Head Coach: Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech)

2017 Reese’s NABC Division I All-Stars – West

No., Name, Position HT., WT., College/University, Hometown

Nathan Adrian, F, 6-9, 235, West Virginia, Morgantown, W.Va.

Bryce Alford, G, 6-3, 185, UCLA, Albuquerque, N.M.

Sterling Brown, G, 6-6, 230, SMU, Maywood, Ill.

Deonte Burton, G, 6-5, 250, Iowa State, Milwaukee, Wis.

Josh Hawkinson, C, 6-10, 230, Washington State, Shoreline, Wash.

Paris Lee, G, 6-0, 185, Illinois State, Maywood, Ill.

Ben Moore, F, 6-8, 220, SMU, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Luke Nelson, G, 6-3, 190, UC Irvine, Worthy, England

DeWayne Russell, G, 5-11, 155, Grand Canyon, Peoria, Ariz.

Rashawn Thomas, F, 6-8, 230, Texas A&M CC, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Derek Willis, F, 6-9, 228, Kentucky, Mt. Washington, Ky.

Head Coach: Tad Boyle (University of Colorado)

