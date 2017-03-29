Franklin Police search for robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — Franklin Police are looking for a man who robbed the CVS on South Main Street.

Police say the suspect went into the CVS around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The man reportedly handed a pharmacy technician a note saying he had a weapon and wanted drugs.

CVS employees gave the man drugs and he left in an unknown direction.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Franklin Police at 937-746-2882 or 937-743-1847.