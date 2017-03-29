Holocaust survivors share stories at museum lecture

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The public had a chance to hear first-hand from survivors of the Holocaust Wednesday morning.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force hosted a lecture called “Voices from the Holocaust.” It is one of several events being held around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to raise awareness about the Holocaust, according to museum education specialist Erin Craig.

“We at the museum feel it is exceptionally important to capture these histories,” Craig said. “We are super fortunate enough to have volunteers here who have had that experience and are willing to share their histories with us.”

Survivors shared their stories of survival and overcoming adversity.