Human legs found in trash prompt Ohio homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say two human legs have been found in the trash at a waste collection facility in Ohio’s capital, prompting a homicide investigation.

Columbus police were called to the business on the city’s south side late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed that the discovery involved human remains. WCMH-TV reports a coroner’s van went to the scene Tuesday evening.

Police released no other details as they investigate the source of the remains and how they ended up at the waste facility.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news