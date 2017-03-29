Kids and teens caught in the middle of opioid epidemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton father is behind bars after his 13-year-old son reportedly overdosed on the dad’s heroin.

It’s a problem Montgomery County officials say is on the rise.

“There’s always concern when parents or relatives are in the household and they use prescription drugs or they use illicit drugs,” said Ann Stevens.

Stevens works at Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services.

She says kids are naturally curious and parents should keep prescriptions or any other drugs locked-up and away from kids.

“Especially with heroin. They can’t get a hold of that period. It constitutes child abuse and it’s maltreatment of your child, ” said Stevens.

According to the CDC, opioid pain killers often lead to heroin addiction.

Scott Weidle of Germantown knows the pain of losing someone to opioid abuse. His son, Daniel died at the age of 30 and left behind three kids of his own.

On Wednesday, his father helped introduce Daniel’s Bill to the Ohio house and senate.

“The medical community does more to contribute to addiction then it does to treat the disease of addiction,” said Weidle.

The bill would require the state to adopt the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines on opioid prescriptions.

The guidelines dictate when the prescription should start and when it should end, along with selecting the type, dosage and duration of the opioid prescription.

As overdose numbers rise, so does the need for Narcan.

“Narcan is readily available, it’s free. Some doctors will write a prescription and you can get it at a pharmacy,” said Stevens.

In this recent case, the 13-year-old was taken to a fire station for help where he was given Narcan and taken to a hospital.

2 NEWS has talked with numerous emergency personnel and they say if you believe someone has overdosed, call 911 instead of taking the individual to get help.

They say the decision could be the difference between life and death.