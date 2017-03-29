Local fire chief honored for service in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire chief in Clark County was recognized at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday.

Rep. Kyle Koehler of Springfield honored Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King for earning a U.S. Army Joint Civilian Commendation Medal during the Ohio House session.

Chief King served 16 months with NATO forces. According to Rep. Koehler, King volunteered to be stationed in Kabul, Afghanistan. He oversaw the training of more than 600 firefighters and the safety of more than 20,000 American personnel.