Local fire chief honored for service in Afghanistan

By Published:
Rep. Kyle Koehler of Springfield honors Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King at the Ohio Statehouse. (Photo Provided).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire chief in Clark County was recognized at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday.

Rep. Kyle Koehler of Springfield honored Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King for earning a U.S. Army Joint Civilian Commendation Medal during the Ohio House session.

Chief King served 16 months with NATO forces. According to Rep. Koehler, King volunteered to be stationed in Kabul, Afghanistan. He oversaw the training of more than 600 firefighters and the safety of more than 20,000 American personnel.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s