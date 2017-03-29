Man found dead in New Paris home, police investigate as homicide

NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the New Paris Police Department are investigating the death of a man after police found him dead inside his home Tuesday evening.

New Paris Police officers were called to the 500 block of Cardinal Hill Drive just before 9:00 p.m. for a welfare check at the request of family members after the homeowner had not been heard from “in a couple of days.”

When police arrived, Travis Bourne, 34, was found inside the residence and pronounced dead.

Bourne was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton where an autopsy was performed Wednesday morning.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirms this is its first homicide investigation of the year. Its last homicide was in December of 2016.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news