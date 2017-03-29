Ohio legislature considers updating laws on fentanyl, closing red light loophole

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Senate will consider a bill Wednesday that will increase penalties for drug offenses when fentanyl is involved.

Senate Bill 1 will increase penalties for drug trafficking, drug possession and other crimes when the drug involved is fentanyl-related.

Lawmakers say the bill will more appropriately reflect the potency of fentanyl which is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

The bill will be considered in an afternoon session.

You can read the full bill by clicking the image.

Also Wednesday, the Ohio Senate will consider a bill intended to clarify laws recently passed to help bicycle riders in Ohio.

House Bill 9 specifies that only bicycles may proceed through a red light after stopping if the pavement detector does not trigger a signal change. The previous version of the bill did not specify bicycles only, which would technically allow anyone to go through a red light,.

You can read that full bill by clicking the image.

