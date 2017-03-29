Police identify all 17 Cameo nightclub shooting victims

Police operate at a crime scene at the Cameo club, in background, after a fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Police Department identified all 17 victims of the Cameo nightclub shooting in a police report Wednesday afternoon.

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, was killed and 16 others were also shot at the nightclub early Sunday. Witnesses said at least 20 shots rang out.

Police have identified the wounded shooting victims as Rodney Espy, 30, Deondre Davis, 29, Jraejah Warren, 28, Stephen Haley, 28, Rayshunda Higgins, 33, Jarrod Givens, 26, Ronald Lee, 33, Nathan McClendon, 27, Shannon Brown, 25, Jordan Harris, 24, Valor Stanley, 28, Bryant Stevenson, 28, Christopher Harris, 34, Michael Feagins Jr., 30, Khristian Howell, 26, and Regina Madaris, 33.

2 NEWS has confirmed Givens is from Trotwood.

No arrests have been made in this case. Cincinnati police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, and the mass shooting started after a disturbance at the club.

