Sales at Jersey Mike’s locations Wednesday benefit URS

By Published:
Every dollar of Wednesday's sales at Jersey Mike's Subs are going toward United Rehabilitation Services. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A restaurant chain is giving back to local communities on Wednesday.

“Eat a sub, help URS” is the message at three local Jersey Mike’s Subs locations. Every dollar of Wednesday’s sales are going toward United Rehabilitation Services.

The center helps children and adults with disabilities.

“We’ve chosen URS because the work they do with children and adults with disabilities in the Miami Valley is just incredible,” said Ted Tolliver of Jersey Mike’s Subs. “These guys take the people who nobody else can take care of, take the cases nobody else will do, and they do it.”

It’s part of the chain’s annual Day of Giving. The three participating locations are on Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. in Dayton and Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. They’re also accepting donations for URS all month long.

