Sheriff: Armed robbery suspect drowns fleeing Guernsey Co. Deputies

BYESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Guernsey County Sheriff says the body of a man wanted in an armed robbery has been recovered after he ran from deputies March 2.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, dispatchers received a call at about 7pm, Tuesday on the reports of a possible body found stuck in a tree in a creek near Byesville Park.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that it was the body of Mark E. Cutlip, 24, of Cambridge.

Paden says Cutlip was a suspect in an armed robbery that took place March 1, where the victim reported money, a knife, and a cellular telephone were taken from him after being pistol whipped.

On March 2, a Guernsey County Deputy stopped a vehicle, which Cutlip was reportedly a passenger, in the area of S. Fourth and Main streets in Byesville. After being ordered to exit the vehicle, deputies say Cutlip ran from officers, and eluded capture.

“We believe he entered the flood water on the night of the pursuit and didn’t realize where he was in relation to the creek,” Paden released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “It is believed he drown(ed) in the water and his body was not found until yesterday.”

An autopsy was ordered at the Licking County Coroner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.

Cutlip was also considered a suspect in a theft incident in at a pharmacy in Cambridge, February 22.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news