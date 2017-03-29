Spike in drugged driving crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is seeing an increase in crashes involving drugged drivers.

A 25-mile high speed police chase on I-75 Monday, involved a driver who was high on heroin. The pursuit ended in a fatal crash killing an innocent man who was pulling out of a drive way. The impaired driver was arrested, but not before first responders administered Narcan to the suspect.

Wednesday morning there was another reported crash on I-75 where the driver of that car was also under the influence of drugs. His car was found in a tree line area just off the highway in Miami Twp. after overdosing.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol there were 391 OVI related fatal crashes in 2016. A spike they believe poses a threat to all motorist on the roads.

“I think what we’re seeing is a byproduct of the heroin kind of problem this country is witnessing.” Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Nichols said. “Law-enforcement across the board is trying to get a better grasp of how big of an issue is this compare to alcohol but obviously one is not more important than the other it’s all impairment they can all and badly in a fatal crash or an injury crash.”

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic crash statistics revealed a 25-Percent increase in drugged driving crashes since 2012 — with over 3500 drug related crashes happening last year, which was roughly 33-Percent of all impaired driving crashes.

“Is tragic enough that some of the users are using overdosing and dying and being brought back but the other part of that is some of them are getting behind the wheel and they are just as dangerous and deadly as a drunk driver and it’s just something that the populous need to be aware of that this heroin problem doesn’t just stop with kind of a user in the house and things like that these are people that are traveling around and automobiles,” Nichols said.