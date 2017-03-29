Troy police gathering information for review of Monday’s pursuit

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy police investigation into a pursuit Monday afternoon is ongoing.

2 NEWS reached out to the Troy Police Department Wednesday for an update. They tell us they’re gathering more information on the chase from the various agencies involved. They’re obtaining dash camera video, reports, the reconstruction of the crash from Ohio State Highway Patrol and crime lab results on the suspect.

Troy police tell us they’re looking into whether the officers involved in the chase were within the department’s pursuit policy. According to documents obtained by 2 NEWS, Troy’s pursuit policy states that officers must use good judgment and not get into a situation that could endanger officers or others. They have to believe two things before initiating chase: that the suspect has or will cause physical harm or death and that the suspect must be arrested immediately. If the department finds officers did not follow their policy, they could face disciplinary action.

On Monday, 28-year-old Anthony Hufford of Englewood was killed when a stolen pickup truck crashed into his car. Authorities were chasing the speeding truck before the crash happened. Troy terminated its pursuit shortly before the deadly crash on North Dixie Drive.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Jordan Harville was arraigned on a felony theft charge for stealing a pickup truck. A judge set Harville’s bond at $75,000.00.

Harville is being held in the Miami County Jail. He’s due back in court on April 4th.

Harville could face additional charges related to a high-speed chase with authorities that ended in a fatal crash.

