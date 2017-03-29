Troy votes no on medical marijuana

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — For now, it looks like medical marijuana dispensaries will not be setting up shop in Troy.

The law and ordinance committee on Tuesday discussed whether to allow one medical marijuana dispensary in the highway business district.

That proposal was down from the previous number of three that the committee had discussed.

Members say they chose not to recommend approving a dispensary at this time.

“Some people indicated at the committee meeting tonight it was still unclear what the final recommendations from the state would be, the final regulations from the state governing those medical marijuana dispensaries,” Troy City Councilmember at-large Lynne Snee said. “So, I think maybe that uncertainty and just not knowing how that kind of would actually operate in the city of Troy.”

The committee will present its decision to the city council on Monday.