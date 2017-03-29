Troy votes no on medical marijuana

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana and is calling for a national effort to learn more about the drug. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — For now, it looks like medical marijuana dispensaries will not be setting up shop in Troy.

The law and ordinance committee on Tuesday discussed whether to allow one medical marijuana dispensary in the highway business district.

That proposal was down from the previous number of three that the committee had discussed.

Members say they chose not to recommend approving a dispensary at this time.

“Some people indicated at the committee meeting tonight it was still unclear what the final recommendations from the state would be, the final regulations from the state governing those medical marijuana dispensaries,” Troy City Councilmember at-large Lynne Snee said. “So, I think maybe that uncertainty and just not knowing how that kind of would actually operate in the city of Troy.”

The committee will present its decision to the city council on Monday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s