Vigil held outside Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI (AP) – A vigil has been held outside a Cincinnati nightclub where one person was killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting.

WXIX-TV reports the police chief, city manager and others attended the vigil Tuesday evening outside the Cameo club.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac spoke to the crowd, calling the shooting a “senseless act.”

Police estimate 200 people were inside early Sunday when a dispute escalated into a gunfight in which more than 20 shots were fired by an unknown number of shooters.

The Hamilton County coroner’s office said earlier Tuesday that 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes died from a single gunshot to the chest. Two other victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The club operator says the venue will close its doors for good Friday.