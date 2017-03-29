Vocalist stationed at Wright-Patt to perform at Reds Opening Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A vocalist stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will perform during Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds.

Staff Sergeant Kelly Perry will sing God Bless America during the 7th inning stretch of the game on Monday. She is a member of the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight. Sgt. Perry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in November 2003, according to the Band of Flight website.

The 141st Opening Day in Cincinnati is April 3. The Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:10 p.m. Gates open at 2:10 p.m.

Other highlights of Opening Day include the Reds Block Party at 11 a.m. and Findlay Market Opening Day Parade at 12 p.m.