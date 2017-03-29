What to do if you suspect a natural gas leak

A house on Pamela Sue Drive in Kettering exploded, sending 3 people to the hospital.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A gas leak is being blamed for a house explosion in Kettering late Tuesday night.

The explosion at the home in the 400 block of Pamela Sue Drive sent three people to the hospital.

According to Vectren, there are signs that can let you know if a natural gas leak is happening where you live. Vectren adds an odor to natural gas that smells like rotten eggs or sulfur to make detecting a leak easier. Other signs of an outdoor gas leak include patches of dead grass, blowing dirt, bubbling water or a hissing sound.

If you suspect a gas leak in your home or business, leave immediately. Do not use the phone or cell phone inside the building. Do not touch any lights, appliances or electronic devices. Do not light matches. Do not open or close windows. Do not start a vehicle.

Contact Vectren at 1-800-227-1376.

Vectren has more tips on what to do if you think there’s a gas leak outside of your home or business.

