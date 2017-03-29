Woman gets probation for striking 2 with car, killing them

By Published:

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A 74-year-old Ohio woman has received probation for accidentally striking two people with her car at an outdoor concert last summer, killing them.

Cleveland.com reports Donna Chidsey apologized Wednesday in Parma Municipal Court. She was fined $1,000 and her driver’s license was suspended for five years. Chidsey pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular homicide last month.

Police say Chidsey accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake while backing out of a parking spot at the concert last August in Parma Heights and plowed into a crowded makeshift dance floor. Parma Heights is 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 68-year-old Nancy Gielas and 61-year-old Kathleen McDonald. Seven people were hurt, including Chidsey.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s