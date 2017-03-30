Source: 13-year-old overdose victim’s condition not improving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton teen is as Dayton Children’s hospital after he reportedly overdosed on heroin Tuesday.

After visiting the 13-year-old in the hospital, Family Friends telling 2 NEWS he is not doing well.

Dayton Fire Department said the teen’s father and another man carried the boy to DFD Station 10 and knocked on their door Tuesday night.

The teen was on spring break and spending the day with his dad at work at a trailer repair business on South Broadway Street.

The teen was alone inside a trailer while his father was outside working.  When the father and co-worker returned to the trailer the teen was unconscious.

Medics administered Narcan, but the teen didn’t respond.   He was taken to Miami Valley where doctors were able to establish a heartbeat again, before transferring him to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Family friends say it was a tragic and unfortunate situation, but do not believe the father gave him the drugs.

The boy’s father was arrested on children endangering but has not been formally charged.  Dayton Police are still investigating.

