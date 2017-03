DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have three people in custody in connection with a stabbing in Dayton.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 3400 block of Idylwilde Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers took three people into custody and transported them to the safety building for questioning.

The stabbing remains under investigation.