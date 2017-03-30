Authorities search for stolen vehicles in New Paris homicide

NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for two stolen vehicles in connection with a homicide investigation in New Paris.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and New Paris Police say both vehicles belong to 34-year-old Travis Bourne, who was found dead inside a New Paris residence on Tuesday night.

New Paris Police officers went to the 500 block of Cardinal Hill Drive just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night for a welfare check at the request of family members after the Bourne had not been heard from “in a couple of days.”

Authorities found Bourne dead inside the residence. His death is being treated as a homicide.

They’re looking for a silver 2004 Chevy Cavalier 4-door with the Ohio license plate GVF4919 and a grey 1997 Chevy Monte Carlo 2-door with the Ohio license plate EEN3387.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicles. They’re also looking for anyone who may have had contact with Bourne over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262 or by calling the tip line at 937-683-8047. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.preblecountysheriff.org.

Preble County Homicide Stolen Vehicles View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sample picture of 2004 Chevy Cavalier 4-door/Preble County Sheriff's Office Sample picture of a 1997 Chevy Monte Carlo 2-door/Preble County Sheriff's Office

