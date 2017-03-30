Brothers indicted for double homicide near Yellow Springs

By Published: Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County Grand Jury indicted two brothers for charges connected to a double homicide near Yellow Springs.

Dustin Merrick, 26, and Bret Merrick, 24, are accused of killing William “Skip” Brown and Sherri Mendenhall on Jan. 15.

READ MORE: Sheriff: 2 arrests made in double homicide near Yellow Springs

Dustin Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Bret Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Both men could face the death penalty, if convicted. The brothers will be arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court on April 7 at 1 p.m. Both are being held in Greene County Jail on $5 million bonds.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s