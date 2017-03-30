Brothers indicted for double homicide near Yellow Springs

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County Grand Jury indicted two brothers for charges connected to a double homicide near Yellow Springs.

Dustin Merrick, 26, and Bret Merrick, 24, are accused of killing William “Skip” Brown and Sherri Mendenhall on Jan. 15.

Dustin Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Bret Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Both men could face the death penalty, if convicted. The brothers will be arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court on April 7 at 1 p.m. Both are being held in Greene County Jail on $5 million bonds.

