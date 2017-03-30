Charges approved for suspect in teen’s shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges Thursday afternoon for the suspect in the death of a 14-year-old in Dayton.

Jalyn Simmons, 21, will be charged with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. Police said he shot and killed 14-year-old James Banks on Wexford Place Tuesday night. The deadly shooting started as a robbery. Investigators said Banks was shot six times.

Simmons has no criminal record, and they could only find a record of one traffic ticket.

Only 2 NEWS was there when Simmons was taken in for questioning Wednesday morning.

Simmons is being held in Montgomery County Jail. According to jail records, he is due in Dayton Municipal Court Friday.

