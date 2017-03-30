Eating organic for National Nutrition Month

Apple and Gouda Sandwich

Ingredients

4 slices of Klosterman Organic Bread

1 granny smith apple, peeled and sliced thinly

4 slices smoked or regular Organic Gouda cheese

Organic Butter

Instructions

1. Lay out your slices of bread. Add 1 slice of cheese to 2 slices of bread. Add apple slices on top of each slice of cheese (divide the apple slices in half between 2 sandwiches). Top with another slice of cheese, and then place the remaining bread slices on top. Slather butter on the top piece of bread.

2. Heat your skillet over medium heat, and lay the sandwiches with the buttered bread touching the skillet. Butter the top piece of bread. Place a sandwich press or heavy bottom skillet on top of the sandwich to press them down. Cook for 3-4 minutes on first side, or until browned. Flip carefully and cook 2-3 minutes on the other side, allowing to brown.

3. Slice sandwiches in half and serve.

Hummus Vegetable Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices of Klosterman Organic Bread

¼ cup of organic hummus

1 Tbsp. of organic olive spread

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 coarsely grated carrot

Instructions

Spread 1 slice bread with hummus; spread remaining slice of bread with tapenade.

Top hummus with cucumber slices and carrot.

Place bread with tapenade on top to form a sandwich.