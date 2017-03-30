Fire causes interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A large fire has caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.

The massive blaze is burning underneath I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road. It has shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.

Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.

Black smoke can be seen for miles.

