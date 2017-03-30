Fire crews fight blaze on Miami Chapel Road

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a commercial fire near the intersection of Miami Chapel Road and Campbell Street Thursday evening.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Firefighters were called just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday. They were able to quickly put the fire out.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news