Firefighters called to Hoover Avenue house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called after a handyman smelled smoke Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of Hoover Avenue.

A handyman went to the house, smelled smoke and called 911.

Firefighters arrived and found a small fire on the second story and they were able to quickly put it out.

No was home at the time and no one was hurt.

