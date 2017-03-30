Fireworks and bomb making materials turned over to West Milton Police

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton bomb squad and ATF agents assisted the West Milton Police Department after someone brought in explosive materials.

Police say they received chemicals typically used for fireworks or bomb manufacturing on Tuesday.

The department requested assistance from the ATF and Dayton bomb squad.

Officers with the bomb squad helped to identify the materials on Wednesday. The chemicals were turned over to the bomb squad for safe disposal.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event is ongoing.