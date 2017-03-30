Ford recalling more than 440,000 vehicles

By Published:
Ford logo
File Photo

(NBC) –Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North American to fix two separate safety issues.

The first recall covers more than 230,000 Fusion midsize cars, Escape SUVs, Fiesta ST subcompacts and Transit Connect vans with 1.6 liter turbocharged engines from model years 2013-2015.

Ford says the engines can overheat, causing the cylinder head to crack and leak oil that can catch fire.

The automaker says it’s aware of 29 reports of fires, but no injuries.

Ford is also recalling 211,000 vehicles to a provisional recall to replace faulty door latches.

That recall covers the 2014 Fiesta and 2013-14 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s