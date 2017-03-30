Ford recalling more than 440,000 vehicles

(NBC) –Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North American to fix two separate safety issues.

The first recall covers more than 230,000 Fusion midsize cars, Escape SUVs, Fiesta ST subcompacts and Transit Connect vans with 1.6 liter turbocharged engines from model years 2013-2015.

Ford says the engines can overheat, causing the cylinder head to crack and leak oil that can catch fire.

The automaker says it’s aware of 29 reports of fires, but no injuries.

Ford is also recalling 211,000 vehicles to a provisional recall to replace faulty door latches.

That recall covers the 2014 Fiesta and 2013-14 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ.