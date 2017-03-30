GOP Rep. Jim Jordan praised in Ohio for blocking health law

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Back home in Ohio, Rep. Jim Jordan’s leading role in the House Republican rebellion against a GOP bill to replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act is viewed largely as a vote for the average Joe.

Though Jordan’s western Ohio district went handily for President Donald Trump, most Republican constituents interviewed this week said they trust the instincts of their “hometown boy” over the fledgling president. Democrats Jordan represents also say they’re happy the law known as “Obamacare” remains intact.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday found that 62 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling health care, including 31 percent of Republicans.

Some Republicans in Jordan’s hometown of Urbana say Trump tried. They fault House Republicans for not compromising or working together.

