GOP Rep. Jim Jordan praised in Ohio for blocking health law

JULIE CARR SMYTH , Associated Press Published:
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a key member and founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, arrives for a TV interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, as the GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare" comes to a showdown vote. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Back home in Ohio, Rep. Jim Jordan’s leading role in the House Republican rebellion against a GOP bill to replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act is viewed largely as a vote for the average Joe.

Though Jordan’s western Ohio district went handily for President Donald Trump, most Republican constituents interviewed this week said they trust the instincts of their “hometown boy” over the fledgling president. Democrats Jordan represents also say they’re happy the law known as “Obamacare” remains intact.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday found that 62 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling health care, including 31 percent of Republicans.

Some Republicans in Jordan’s hometown of Urbana say Trump tried. They fault House Republicans for not compromising or working together.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s