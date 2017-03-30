Higher bond, new charges for suspect in Ohio cop’s shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man shot by Cincinnati police after authorities say he wounded an officer now faces additional charges concerning the officer’s partner.

A Hamilton County magistrate increased bond for Damion McRae from $500,000 to $2.5 million Thursday. A grand jury this week added a second charge of attempted murder and another felonious assault count in the March 12 shooting.

The 37-year-old McRae pleaded not guilty. A message was left Thursday for his attorney.

Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) says officers were responding to a domestic violence report at an apartment complex when McRae shot Officer Kenneth Grubbs in the abdomen with a 9 mm rifle. Deters says both officers returned fire, and McRae was shot several times.

Grubbs has been released from the hospital. McRae was treated at a hospital and jailed.

