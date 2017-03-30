Home Depot prepares for the spring rush by hiring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Home Depot is adding to their ranks.

The hardware chain wants to fill 130 job openings at all Miami Valley stores.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to hire 80,000 associates to gear up for spring, the store’s busiest selling season.

Opportunities include sales and cashier positions across all departments.

The hiring event goes until 8:00 p.m. at all its area stores.

