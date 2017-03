Large amount of cocaine found in plane that landed at Ohio University

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) -– A ‘significant quantity’ of cocaine was found in an international plane that landed at Ohio University’s airport Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Albany, Ohio.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said his office detained the plane after it landed until Homeland Security and the Highway Patrol could respond.

A search of the plane revealed a ‘significant quantity’ of cocaine hidden in the plane.

According to Ohio University police, the two occupants of the plane were detained by agents from Customs and Border Protection and taken to Columbus. Homeland Security has assumed control of the investigation.

It was not clear why the plane landed at the airport in the first place.