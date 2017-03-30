Large amount of cocaine found in plane that landed at Ohio University

By Published:
Homeland Security officials investigate after cocaine was found on a plane that landed near Ohio University/WCMH

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) -– A ‘significant quantity’ of cocaine was found in an international plane that landed at Ohio University’s airport Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Albany, Ohio.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said his office detained the plane after it landed until Homeland Security and the Highway Patrol could respond.

A search of the plane revealed a ‘significant quantity’ of cocaine hidden in the plane.

According to Ohio University police, the two occupants of the plane were detained by agents from Customs and Border Protection and taken to Columbus. Homeland Security has assumed control of the investigation.

It was not clear why the plane landed at the airport in the first place.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s